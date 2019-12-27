Two jawans killed during training

Two Army jawans were killed and four others injured in an accident during a bridge construction training at the College Of Military Engineering here on Thursday, an official said.

A Court of Inquiry has been ordered into the incident. “A “tower support” collapsed during the training,” said an official of the Southern Command of the Army. “The injured jawans were shifted to the Military Hospital, Kirkee,” he said.

