Two kidnapped victims from Hyderabad rescued from Goa; 11 held

Goa police on Saturday arrested eleven persons, including one with links to the Popular Front of India, after they allegedly kidnapped two persons from Hyderabad and kept them hostage in Goa, after demanding Rs 4 crores from their kin.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Superintendent of Police (Crime Branch) Nidhin Valsan said that the accused had arrived from Hyderabad and were staying in a rented bungalow near Panaji, where they had also kept their victims hostage.

"We were informed by the Hyderabad Police about the case and they were also a part of this rescue operation," Valsan told reporters.

One of the accused Altaf Shah Sayyed, the official said, was linked to the PFI unit in Goa, a banned organisation.

“After getting information we formed a special team in this connection and nabbed the accused persons. The two male victims have been rescued and have been sent back to Hyderabad,” Valsan said.