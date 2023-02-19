11 held in Goa over kidnapping two people from Hyd

Two kidnapped victims from Hyderabad rescued from Goa; 11 held

One of the accused Altaf Shah Sayyed was linked to the PFI unit in Goa, a banned organisation

DHNS
DHNS, Panaji,
  • Feb 19 2023, 20:15 ist
  • updated: Feb 19 2023, 20:15 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Unsplash Photo

Goa police on Saturday arrested eleven persons, including one with links to the Popular Front of India, after they allegedly kidnapped two persons from Hyderabad and kept them hostage in Goa, after demanding Rs 4 crores from their kin.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Superintendent of Police (Crime Branch) Nidhin Valsan said that the accused had arrived from Hyderabad and were staying in a rented bungalow near Panaji, where they had also kept their victims hostage.

"We were informed by the Hyderabad Police about the case and they were also a part of this rescue operation," Valsan told reporters.

One of the accused Altaf Shah Sayyed, the official said, was linked to the PFI unit in Goa, a banned organisation.

“After getting information we formed a special team in this connection and nabbed the accused persons. The two male victims have been rescued and have been sent back to Hyderabad,” Valsan said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Kidnap
Goa
Hyderabad
PFI

What's Brewing

Messi snatches dramatic win for PSG after Neymar injury

Messi snatches dramatic win for PSG after Neymar injury

Chandrayaan-3 lander clears key tests successfully

Chandrayaan-3 lander clears key tests successfully

Shivaji's birth anniversary celebrated in Maharashtra

Shivaji's birth anniversary celebrated in Maharashtra

Stylist by day, Ukrainian becomes drone hunter at night

Stylist by day, Ukrainian becomes drone hunter at night

A walk through the meadows of Kush Kalyan

A walk through the meadows of Kush Kalyan

Not just a storm in a teacup

Not just a storm in a teacup

 