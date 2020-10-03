Two killed as bus overturns in Gujarat

Two women were killed and three others injured on Saturday when the bus they were travelling in overturned after hitting a road divider near Natapur village in Morva Hadaf taluka in Gujarat's Panchmahal district, police said.

Prima facie, the driver of the bus lost his control over the vehicle while negotiating a sharp turn around 11 am, a local police official said.

The deceased women were identified as Rupaliben Baria (70) and Savitaben Baria (60), he said, adding that injured passengers were admitted in civil hospital in Godhra.