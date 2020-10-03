Two killed as bus overturns in Gujarat

Two killed as bus overturns in Gujarat

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 03 2020, 23:56 ist
  • updated: Oct 03 2020, 23:56 ist
Representative image/Credit: iStock images

Two women were killed and three others injured on Saturday when the bus they were travelling in overturned after hitting a road divider near Natapur village in Morva Hadaf taluka in Gujarat's Panchmahal district, police said.

Prima facie, the driver of the bus lost his control over the vehicle while negotiating a sharp turn around 11 am, a local police official said.

The deceased women were identified as Rupaliben Baria (70) and Savitaben Baria (60), he said, adding that injured passengers were admitted in civil hospital in Godhra.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Gujarat

What's Brewing

What made this year a record wildfire season?

What made this year a record wildfire season?

When a titan falls, the tennis world quakes 

When a titan falls, the tennis world quakes 

Here's how Rs 5, Rs 10 coins can make you millionaire

Here's how Rs 5, Rs 10 coins can make you millionaire

What's contact tracing? How does it work with Covid-19?

What's contact tracing? How does it work with Covid-19?

 