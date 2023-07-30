Two killed as truck rams into police van on highway in Maharashtra's Yavatmal

A highway police staffer and another person were killed after a truck rammed into a police van in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district, officials said on Sunday.
The accident took place at around 11.30 pm on Nagpur-Tuljapur highway here, they said.
Also Read: 3 killed, 3 critically injured as mini-truck rams into people in UP's Sitapur
The highway police personnel were checking a truck on a bridge when another truck rammed into the police van from behind, the police said in a release.
A highway police staffer and the offending truck's driver were killed in the accident, while two other police personnel were seriously injured, the release said.
A probe was on into the incident, the police added.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
ISRO readying to launch more 'exciting' missions: Chair
Organ donation: Long waiting lists, winding procedures
Man Utd agree to sign Denmark's Hojlund from Atalanta
Mahisha Dasara: Parallel celebrations to Mysuru Dasara
Rajasthan: Tiger cub named after Paralympic medallist
‘Hrudaya Vaishalya’ for cardiac care in rural K'taka
Oppenheimer read Gita deeply. He wasn’t a believer