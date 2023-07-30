Two killed as truck rams into police van on highway in Maharashtra's Yavatmal

A highway police staffer and another person were killed after a truck rammed into a police van in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district, officials said on Sunday.

The accident took place at around 11.30 pm on Nagpur-Tuljapur highway here, they said.

The highway police personnel were checking a truck on a bridge when another truck rammed into the police van from behind, the police said in a release.

A highway police staffer and the offending truck's driver were killed in the accident, while two other police personnel were seriously injured, the release said.

A probe was on into the incident, the police added.