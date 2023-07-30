2 killed as truck rams into police van in Maharashtra

Two killed as truck rams into police van on highway in Maharashtra's Yavatmal

The accident took place at around 11.30 pm on July 30 on Nagpur-Tuljapur highway, police said.

PTI
PTI, Yavatmal,
  • Jul 30 2023, 12:48 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2023, 12:48 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A highway police staffer and another person were killed after a truck rammed into a police van in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district, officials said on Sunday.

The accident took place at around 11.30 pm on Nagpur-Tuljapur highway here, they said.

Also Read: 3 killed, 3 critically injured as mini-truck rams into people in UP's Sitapur

The highway police personnel were checking a truck on a bridge when another truck rammed into the police van from behind, the police said in a release.

A highway police staffer and the offending truck's driver were killed in the accident, while two other police personnel were seriously injured, the release said.

A probe was on into the incident, the police added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Accident
Road accident
Maharashtra

Related videos

What's Brewing

ISRO readying to launch more 'exciting' missions: Chair

ISRO readying to launch more 'exciting' missions: Chair

Organ donation: Long waiting lists, winding procedures

Organ donation: Long waiting lists, winding procedures

Man Utd agree to sign Denmark's Hojlund from Atalanta

Man Utd agree to sign Denmark's Hojlund from Atalanta

Mahisha Dasara: Parallel celebrations to Mysuru Dasara

Mahisha Dasara: Parallel celebrations to Mysuru Dasara

Rajasthan: Tiger cub named after Paralympic medallist

Rajasthan: Tiger cub named after Paralympic medallist

‘Hrudaya Vaishalya’ for cardiac care in rural K'taka

‘Hrudaya Vaishalya’ for cardiac care in rural K'taka

Oppenheimer read Gita deeply. He wasn’t a believer

Oppenheimer read Gita deeply. He wasn’t a believer

 