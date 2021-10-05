2 minors drown in the sea near Malabar Hill in Mumbai

Two minor boys drown in the sea near Malabar Hill in Mumbai

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Oct 05 2021, 12:08 ist
  • updated: Oct 05 2021, 12:08 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two minor boys drowned in the Arabian Sea opposite to the Priyadarshini Park at Malabar Hill in South Mumbai. 

More to follow...

Mumbai
Maharashtra

