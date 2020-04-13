Two more coronavirus deaths in Gujarat; state toll rises to 26

Two more coronavirus patients died in Gujarat, taking the death toll in the state to 26, a health official said on Monday.

A 76-year-old man, who was also suffering from heart and lung ailments, died at the SVP Hospital in Ahmedabad.

Besides, a 27-year-old man from Vadodara, who was admitted with dengue, tested positive of coronavirus and died while undergoing treatment at a hospital, state principal secretary (health) Jayanti Ravi said.

With this, total 26 coronaviruspatients have died in the state.

"Maximum cases of death in the state are of patients who are elderly and with some co-morbid conditions," Ravi said.