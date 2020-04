Two more coronavirus positive patients succumbed in Gujarat on Tuesday, taking the toll to 28, a senior health department official said.

A 50-year-old man died in a Bhavnagar hospital, while a 58-year-old man succumbed in Vadodara, taking the death toll of COVID-19 patients in the state to 28, Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi said.

The patient in Bhavnagar also had diabetes, she said.