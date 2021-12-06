Two more test positive for Covid-19 Omicron variant in Maharashtra, state total at 10

Two persons who arrived in Mumbai from South Africa and the United States have tested positive for the Omicron variant of Covid-19, taking the total to 10 in Maharashtra.

The two persons — a 37-year-old from Johannesburg in South Africa and his 36-year-old friend from the US — landed in Mumbai on November 25. Both patients have no symptoms and are admitted to the Seven Hills Hospital in Mumbai, said officials.

Both patients have taken Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine, according to officials of the Public Health Department. “Five high-risk and 315 low-risk contacts of both these patients have been traced. Further tracing is currently under way,” officials said.

Meanwhile, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) stated that vaccination and masks are the two best available preventive options.

The IMA-Maharashtra, the apex body of doctors in the state, is keeping a close watch on the situation.

“We appeal to people in the state to abide by the Covid-specific protocols strictly. We advise strict use of masks, maintain the hygiene and avoid crowding,” Dr Suhas Pingle, President, IMA-Maharashtra State, said.

Dr Pingle appealed to people in the state to complete their vaccination schedule. The IMA team will communicate with the government authorities regarding the emerging situation.

