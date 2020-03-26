Two new COVID-19 cases in Maha; tally rises to 124

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Mar 26 2020, 11:24 ist
  • updated: Mar 26 2020, 11:24 ist

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra has gone up to 124 as two more persons tested coronavirus positive on Thursday, health officials said.

"Both are from Mumbai city. We are finding out if they have any travel history," an official said.

Till Tuesday, 2,988 people were admitted to isolation wards of hospitals since January 18, while 932 persons were in hospital quarantine for suspected exposure to the virus.

As many as 14,502 people were put under home quarantine, officials said. 

Maharahstra
Coronavirus
COVID-19
