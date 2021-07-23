Two missing after landslide in Maharashtra's Satara

Two persons missing after landslide in Satara district of Maharashtra

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 23 2021, 02:09 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2021, 02:09 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

Two persons were missing after landslide took place in the Wai tehsil of Western Maharashtra's Satara district on Thursday evening, an official said. The incident took place at Devrookhwadi, a remote area of the tehsil, said district collector Shekhar Singh.

Also read: Residents take to Twitter to seek help as rains flood Maharashtra's Chiplun town

"Twenty-seven people from five affected houses were rescued but two persons are still missing,” he told PTI. “We had to halt the rescue operations due to incessant rains and the possibility of further landslide at the same site. The operation will commence tomorrow morning,” he said.

