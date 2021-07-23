Two persons missing after landslide in Satara district of Maharashtra

Two persons were missing after landslide took place in the Wai tehsil of Western Maharashtra's Satara district on Thursday evening, an official said. The incident took place at Devrookhwadi, a remote area of the tehsil, said district collector Shekhar Singh.
Also read: Residents take to Twitter to seek help as rains flood Maharashtra's Chiplun town
"Twenty-seven people from five affected houses were rescued but two persons are still missing,” he told PTI. “We had to halt the rescue operations due to incessant rains and the possibility of further landslide at the same site. The operation will commence tomorrow morning,” he said.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Amazon''s goal: Getting key to your apartment building
Pune 1919: When India’s made its tryst with Olympics
Absent crowds, Tokyo Olympics have shot at being green
New varieties of rice that can survive storms invented
NSO flagged 'misuse risk' before Pegasus row erupted
For deaf transgender athlete, Tokyo 2020 brings hope
Ola electric scooter to be available in 10 colours
Amid Covid gloom, could it be 'India Shining' in Tokyo?
Greg Chappell once rejected Chahar: Venkatesh Prasad
From China to Germany, floods expose climate dangers