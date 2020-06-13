Two persons test positive for COVID-19 in Diu

  Jun 13 2020
At present, 2,273 persons are quarantined in the Union Territory, including 1,686 in DNH, 251 in Daman and 336 in Diu, he said. Credit: PTI Photo

Two persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Diu district, taking the tally of cases to 34 in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu (DNHDD), a health official said on Saturday.

The number of positive cases in Daman district rose to four after two more persons tested positive for the deadly infection on Friday, the official said.

"Diu reported its first two cases of COVID-19 on Friday when a woman and her nine-year-old daughter, who had returned from Thane in Maharashtra a few days ago, tested positive," he said.

As many as 28 cases of coronavirus have been reported from Dadra and Nagar Haveli (DNH) district of the Union Territory so far.

With this, the count of COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory rose to 34, of which two patients have recovered, the official said.

Daman and Diu had not reported a single case of COVID-19 till last week, despite their close proximity to Gujarat and Maharashtra, the two of the worst COVID-19 affected states.

According to health officials, all the cases reported so far in Daman and Diu are of patients with a history of inter-state travel, and all of them were already quarantined.

At least 266 persons, who had travelled to the Union Territory from other states on Friday, have been advised home quarantine or placed in isolation facilities, the official said.

At present, 2,273 persons are quarantined in the Union Territory, including 1,686 in DNH, 251 in Daman and 336 in Diu, he said.

A total of 2,22,289 samples have been collected till date, the official said.

