Two Russian nationals rescued from sex racket in Thane

Two Russian nationals rescued from sex racket in Thane; one person arrested

A restaurant in Wagle Estate industrial area was raided following a tip off about a sex racket on Wednesday

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • May 18 2023, 17:03 ist
  • updated: May 18 2023, 17:03 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Police in Thane in Maharashtra rescued two Russian nationals who were allegedly forced into a sex racket, an official said on Thursday. A restaurant in Wagle Estate industrial area was raided following a tip off about a sex racket on Wednesday, Thane police's Anti Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) senior inspector Mahesh Patil said.

Also Read | 'Sex racket' busted in Mumbai, Bhojpuri actor arrested
 

"The two Russian nationals were rescued from the restaurant. One person has been arrested under Indian Penal Code and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act provisions," he said.

Thane
Maharashtra
sex racket
India News

