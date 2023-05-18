Two Russian nationals rescued from sex racket in Thane; one person arrested

Police in Thane in Maharashtra rescued two Russian nationals who were allegedly forced into a sex racket, an official said on Thursday. A restaurant in Wagle Estate industrial area was raided following a tip off about a sex racket on Wednesday, Thane police's Anti Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) senior inspector Mahesh Patil said.
"The two Russian nationals were rescued from the restaurant. One person has been arrested under Indian Penal Code and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act provisions," he said.
