Two sanitation workers die of suffocation in Gujarat, third missing

Two sanitation workers died of suffocation in a sewer while the search for third one was on for over ten hours on Thursday in the outskirts of Ahmedabad city. Fire officials said that although rescue operation is on to find the missing worker but there was slim chances of his survival in the pit.

Fire officials received an emergency rescue call at around 12 PM. The team rushed to the spot located in Bopal area under Ahmedabad rural police station. Fire officials said that they could immediately fished out the two sanitation workers who were unconscious and were declared brought dead in the hospital.

"The two workers had entered the pit to rescue their missing co-worker. They didn't have any safety equipments with them and died due to suffocation. We are trying to locate the missing worker but his chances of survival is very less given the toxic fumes in the 30 feet deep sewer line," said a fire official who was part of the rescue team.

Ahmedabad rural Superintendent of Police Virendra Yadav told DH that the contractor was detained soon after the incident came to light and process of filing an FIR under section 304 of IPC (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), among other charges, was on.