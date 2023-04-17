Two scrap godowns destroyed in fire in Thane; no casualty

Two scrap godowns were destroyed in a fire in Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday morning, civic officials said.
No one was injured in the blaze which erupted at around 6 am in Shilphata area on Mumbra-Panvel road, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant said.
Cardboard material and cotton rags were stored in the godowns, he said.
After being alerted, local firemen and the RDMC team rushed to the spot and put out the blaze in two hours, the official said.
The cause of the fire was not yet known, he said.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
American jazz piano great Ahmad Jamal dies at 92
SpaceX test-launches its Starship rocket: How to watch
New CO2 tech taps oceans to tackle global warming
In Bengaluru, PG room rates rival apartment rentals
Taylor Swift blames Joe Alwyn for breakup news leak
There's a difference between 40% & 5%: KBG on graft
Fighting rages in Sudan despite humanitarian pause
Mt Meru, a big challenge for mountaineers: Zirpe
Are you making these retirement planning mistakes?
The great dilemma of a first-time voter