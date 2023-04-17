Two scrap godowns destroyed in fire in Thane; no casualty

Two scrap godowns destroyed in fire in Thane; none hurt

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Apr 17 2023, 13:26 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2023, 13:26 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two scrap godowns were destroyed in a fire in Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday morning, civic officials said.

No one was injured in the blaze which erupted at around 6 am in Shilphata area on Mumbra-Panvel road, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant said.

Cardboard material and cotton rags were stored in the godowns, he said.

After being alerted, local firemen and the RDMC team rushed to the spot and put out the blaze in two hours, the official said.

The cause of the fire was not yet known, he said.

India News
Maharashtra
Fire Accident
Thane

