Two Solapur villages earn CM’s praise for becoming 'corona-free'

Two 21-year-old Sarpanchs from Solapur district earned praises from Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for making their villages Covid-19 free.

Thackeray referred to their work on Sunday night when he announced the mission of ‘Corona-mukt gaon’ to get rid of the viral pandemic.

The two Sarpanchs are Rituraj Deshmukh of Ghatane village in Mohol and Komal Karpe and Antroli in South Solapur.

“Let us make villages free of Covid-19…while Popatrao Pawar of Hiware Bazar in Ahmednagar district has made his village free of Coronavirus, we also have come to know of the good work done by two 21-year-old Sarpanchs Ruturaj Deshmukh and Komal Karpe…we must replicate such work in other places,” Thackeray said.

The two villages took pride in their achievement after CM's address.

Read | CM Thackeray announces 'corona-free village' mission

“I am very glad that the CM saheb praised the efforts of our village in making it Covid-19 free,” said an elated Deshmukh, adding that the village is now preparing for the third wave.

Ghatane, which has a population of around 5,000, did not have a single case during the first wave. “However, during the second wave, the first case was reported in March and suddenly we had 100-odd cases and things changed,” he said, adding that there was a sense of fear among the public.

Deshmukh, a science graduate, started a mission — “be positive and keep the village Covid negative”. “We carried out Rapid Antigen Tests to detect cases, did whatever necessary as per protocol and facilitated vaccination drive for the 45+ age group,” he said. “Our Gram Panchayat workers and volunteers went to each house to check oxygen levels and body temperature. Each family was given a Covid safety kit with a sanitiser, face masks, vitamin capsules and soaps,” added Deshukh, a Chemistry graduate.

Antroli village, which has a population of around 2,220, took up proactive testing. Karpe, a Botany graduate, focused on testing, tracking and treatment. More than 300 persons in the village have been vaccinated.