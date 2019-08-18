Uddhav, Aditya to visit flood-hit areas

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aditya Thackeray will visit the flood-hit areas of Maharashtra this week.

While Uddhav will visit Sangli and Kolhapur districts, Aditya would tour the affected districts of Konkan belt.

Uddhav is also expected to go to Brahmanal village, where 17 people were drowned when a rescue boat turtled.

The Shiv Sena has been engaged in a big way in providing relief to those hit by floods.

Meanwhile, Aditya, will restart his 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra', which was put on hold due to the floods, from August 26.