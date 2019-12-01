Uddhav and Devendra target each other with smiles

From opposite benches, Uddhav Thackeray and Devendra Fadnavis displayed their sense of humour but targeted each other.

In fact, the 'Uddhav vs Devendra' tussle over the post of chief minister will go down in pages of history.

"I am still with the ideology of 'Hindutva' and won't ever leave it. In the past five years, I have never betrayed the (former NDA) government," Thackeray said.

However, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said that arithmetic did not favour him.

"The BJP could not come to power in Maharashtra despite emerging as the single largest party because political arithmetic prevailed over merit," the two-time former chief minister said.

On taunts over his pre-poll "me punha yein" (I will return) assertion in election rallies, Fadnavis admitted that he did say so, but forgot to give a time-table for it.

"... You need to wait for some time," he added.

Thackeray says that he has learnt a lot of things from Fadnavis and that he will always be friends with him.

Added Uddhav: "I won't call you (Devendra Fadnavis) an 'Opposition leader', but I will call you a 'responsible leader'. If you would have been good to us then, all this (BJP-Sena split) would have not happened."

"I am a lucky CM because those who opposed me are now with me and those who I was with are now on the opposite side. I am here with my luck and blessings of people. I have never told anyone that I will be coming here but I came," Uddhav added.