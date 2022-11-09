Uddhav calls up Sanjay Raut's family members after bail

Uddhav calls up Sanjay Raut's family members after bail, hails him as fighter who never succumbed to pressure

Thackeray spoke to the mother and the wife of Raut over the phone and told them that he would meet Raut soon

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Nov 09 2022, 20:45 ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2022, 20:45 ist
Uddhav Thackeray. Credit: PTI Photo

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday described party leader Sanjay Raut as a "fighter who never succumbed to pressure" after the latter was granted bail in a money laundering case by a Mumbai court.

Thackeray spoke to the mother and the wife of Raut over the phone and told them that he would meet Raut soon. A close aide of Thackeray said the former chief minister congratulated Raut's family members and described the Rajya Sabha MP as a "fighter who did not succumb to pressure".

Also Read | 'Sanjay Raut arrested for no reason' says court, grants him bail after 100 days

Raut stepped out of Mumbai's Arthur Road jail at 6:50 pm, hours after the special court granted him bail in a money-laundering case. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on August 1.

