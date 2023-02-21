Uddhav has limited dictionary: Fadnavis hits back on Mogambo jibe against Amit Shah

Irked by the sarcastic 'Mogambo' jibe aimed at Union Home Minister and BJP’s strategist Amit Shah, Deputy Chief Minister hit back at Uddhav Thackeray saying that he has a "limited dictionary".

"Uddhav ji has a limited dictionary of 10 to 15 to 20 words, which he keeps repeating, shuffling," Fadnavis told reporters.

The Maharashtra-BJP is irked with Uddhav and his close aide and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut repeatedly attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah.

On Raut for his comments on Shah and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Fadnavis said, "Sanjay Raut speaks such nonsense; what can I comment on him?”

It may be mentioned that when Shah was on a three-day visit, Uddhav lashed out at Modi and Shah and accused the BJP of slowly bringing in dictatorship in the country.

Uddhav equated Shah with 'Mogambo', the iconic villain in the super-hit movie Mr India - in the wake of the Election Commission recognising Shinde’s faction as the main Shiv Sena and allotted the bow and arrow symbol and the latter’s comments - 'doodh ka doodh aur pani ka pani ho gaya'.

"Someone (Shah) who visited Pune asked how things were going in Maharashtra. Then, he got a reply that EC has decided in their favour. Then, the same person said 'Mogambo khush hua'….like Mogambo who wanted to rule the country by dividing people, Shah, and his party are using the divide-and-rule policy in India…the EC is 'gulam' of Modi," Uddhav had said.