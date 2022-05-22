Uddhav likening Hindutva to washing powder, says Raj Thackeray

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray lashed out at his estranged cousin and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray for his remarks of "our Hindutva, their Hindutva" in his speeches, saying that the Shiv Sena chief is likening Hindutva to a 'washing powder' with these statements.

“The other day I heard the Chief Minister (while he addressed the rally) saying — our Hindutva is real Hindutva, their Hindutva is fake Hindutva. What is this ‘real Hindutva and fake Hindutva’? Is this washing powder? (bhala uski kameez meri kameez se safed kaise (How is his shirt whiter than mine?),” Raj said. “On the other hand, I wanted to point out that we have delivered on Hindutva.”

“For the first time in India, loudspeakers are silent in the mornings or the volume has come down. At least 92 per cent of the mosques are following it,” he said, referring to his campaign to ban loudspeakers in mosques.

Referring to Shiv Sena's clash with the Rana lawmakers over Hanuman Chalisa, he said, “After I asked my workers to play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers, the Rana couple (three-time Badnera MLA Ravi Rana and Amravati MP Navneet Kaur Rana) said they will recite Hanuman Chalisa at Matoshree. Is Matoshree a mosque? Everyone knows what happened between Shiv Sainiks and the Rana couple later. They were arrested and put in jail,” he said.

Raj also targeted Shiv Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut over meeting the Rana couple in Ladakh.

Raj urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring in Uniform Civil Code, and enact a law on population control in India. He also reiterated the demand of renaming Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar.

“I request the Prime Minister to bring Uniform Civil Code at the earliest, enact a law on population control and change the name of Aurangabad to Sambhaji Nagar,” Raj said at a meeting in Ganesh Kala Krida Manch in Pune.

“Two days ago, I tweeted about postponing my Ayodhya visit. I intentionally gave the statement to allow everyone to give their reactions. Those who were against my Ayodhya visit were trying to trap me, but I decided not to fall into this controversy,” he said.

Meanwhile, he announced that he would undergo a hip bone surgery on June 1 and would be back in action after recuperation. However, he asked party workers to keep the campaign against loudspeakers on. He also pointed out that “many political parties” did not like his campaign against loudspeakers at mosques and response to his Hindutva agenda, thus the demand for an apology has been raked up now. “Why were they silent for 12 to 14 years?” he asked.