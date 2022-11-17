Uddhav pays tributes at Bal Thackeray memorial

Uddhav, other Sena leaders pay tributes to Bal Thackeray on his death anniversary

Earlier, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and 39 other MLAs of the Sena camp led by him had paid tributes to Bal Thackeray at his memorial on Wednesday night

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Nov 17 2022, 15:05 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2022, 15:05 ist
Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray after paying tribute to Balasaheb Thackeray on his death anniversary, at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo

Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray paid tributes at the memorial of his father and Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray on his death anniversary on Thursday. Uddhav Thackeray was accompanied by his son and former state minister Aaditya Thackeray, wife Rashmi Thackeray, other senior leaders of the Sena faction headed by him and party workers.

They paid homage at the memorial located at the Shivaji Park in Dadar area of Mumbai.

Also Read | Bal Thackeray’s name still holds weight in Maharashtra politics

Earlier, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and 39 other MLAs of the Sena camp led by him had paid tributes to Bal Thackeray at his memorial on Wednesday night.

Bal Thackeray died on November 17, 2012.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government had collapsed in June this year after a rebellion led by Shinde, who later became the CM with the BJP's support. Shinde heads the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena, while Uddhav Thackeray leads the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray).

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bal Thackeray
Uddhav Thackeray
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)
India News
Indian Politics
Maharashtra

What's Brewing

Earth has its own temperature regulating system: Study

Earth has its own temperature regulating system: Study

Street cricket rules for Gulf migrants ahead of FIFA WC

Street cricket rules for Gulf migrants ahead of FIFA WC

Indian drums, Argentina fans greet Messi for World Cup

Indian drums, Argentina fans greet Messi for World Cup

Signs of torture emerge in Ukraine's Kherson

Signs of torture emerge in Ukraine's Kherson

After losing mother, tiger cubs take big survival step

After losing mother, tiger cubs take big survival step

 