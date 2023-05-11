Uddhav quit out of fear, not due to morals: Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis after SC verdict

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday hailed the Supreme Court verdict on the 2022 political crisis in the state, calling it a 'victory for democracy'.

"This is a victory for democracy and the democratic process. We are satisfied with the verdict given by the Supreme Court," the senior BJP leader said in a press conference shortly after the verdict.

Mounting an attack on the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state, Fadnavis said, "Today, the Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) conspiracy has been defeated."

Also Read | Lost the ethical ground: After SC verdict, Shiv Sena (UBT) demands CM Shinde's resignation

He went on to assert the legality of the current government in the state, saying, "Now, no one should doubt that the Maharashtra government is completely legal."

Commenting on Shiv Sena (UBT) chief and former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's remark that he had resigned as CM on "moral grounds", Fadnavis slammed his political rival and questioned Thackeray's moral compass.

"It doesn't suit Uddhav Thackeray to talk about morality. I want to ask him if had he forgotten his morals when he went with NCP and Congress for the CM post. He had not resigned on moral grounds but due to fear after people who were with him left him," Fadnavis said.

The senior BJP leader further asserted that there was no question of current CM Eknath Shinde resigning after the SC verdict.

In its verdict, the SC questioned then Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's move to call for a floor test, but held that it could not reinstate Uddhav as CM owing to the latter's decision to resign ahead of the floor test.