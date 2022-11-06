Uddhav reiterates statement on midterm elections in Maharashtra

Amid an assertion that the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government will complete its full term, Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray Sunday reiterated his statement that Maharashtra was headed for midterm elections.

“It's very clear. Maharashtra is headed for midterm polls and what I said has some base,” Thackeray told reporters at Matoshree, his bungalow at Bandra in Mumbai.

Also read | Uddhav predicts midterm polls in Maharashtra

“Suddenly you see the love Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) towards Maharashtra. He speaks about projects worth Rs 2 lakh crore for the state. These are in the air but the projects on the ground go to Gujarat,” said Thackeray, the former Maharashtra CM.

On Saturday, Thackeray had asked party leaders and workers to be prepared for midterm polls in the state.

The BJP and the rebel Shiv Sena faction which run the government, however, ruled out any possibility of midterm elections in the state and claimed that such statements are being made by Thackeray to keep the flock together.