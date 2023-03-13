Uddhav’s closest aide Subhash Desai’s son joins Shinde 

In what comes as a big blow to Uddhav Thackeray, his close aide Subhash Desai’s son Bhushan Desai on Monday joined the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The senior Desai - a three-term MLA and two-term MLC - was mentored by late Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray and is now the closest aide to Uddhav and his son and Yuva Sena President Aaditya Thackeray.

Reacting to the development, Aaditya said: “Those who want to jump into the washing machine they can by all means. However, he (Bhushan) did not have much association with the Shiv Sena…even today (Subhash) Desai saheb is with Uddhav ji attending meetings.”

Also Read: Sena Bhavan to stay 'loyal' to Uddhav Thackeray

Asked about Aaditya’s comments, Bhushan said: “I am too small to speak on him….people know I have been working for long.”

It may be mentioned, Desai has worked as the Industries Minister for seven-and-a-half years - first with the Devendra Fadnavis-headed BJP-Shiv Sena government and then the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Desai is the printer-publisher of Saamana and Dophar ka Saamana, the party mouthpieces, managed by Prabhodhan Prakashan. He is also a trustee of Shivai Seva Trust, which controls the Shiv Sena Bhavan.