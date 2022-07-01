Uddhav strikes back, moves Supreme Court to suspend Eknath Shinde, 15 others from Assembly

Shiv Sena chief whip on Friday moved the Supreme Court seeking suspension of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, 15 MLAs from the Assembly against whom disqualification pleas are pending.

The Supreme Court will hear on July 11 Sena chief whip's plea.

This comes a day after Shinde sworn in as the Maharashtra Chief Minister after rebelling against Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and joining forces with the BJP in the state.

