Uddhav Thackeray and family meet 'Fire Aaji' Chandrabhaga

'Jhukega Nahi', they are Shiv Sainiks, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray as he along with his family dropped in the home of octogenarian Chandrabhaga Shinde, who braved the scorching sun and humidity during the sit-in outside Matoshree.

Thackeray visited the home of Chandrabhaga when prime minister Narendra Modi was at the nearby Shanmukhananda Hall to receive the first-ever Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award.

Chandrabhaga has earned the sobriquet of Fire Aaji, as she said during the prophets - “marega lekin jhukega nahi”.

Aaji, donning a saffron saree, was present and seen raising slogans outside Matoshree to protest against the call given by Amravati MP Navneet Kaur Rana and Badnera MLA Ravi Rana to recite Hanuman-chalisa outside the chief minister’s house.

It was an emotional moment as Thackeray, accompanied by his wife Rashmi and sons Aaditya and Tejas, visited the Sewree home of the lady,

“I am happy…I feel indebted that the Shiv Sena pramukh came to our house,” she said.

An emotional Thackeray said: “When Balasaheb left, he left this legacy….these are Shiv Sainiks….Aaji is like a member of Yuva Sena.”

Thackeray took the blessings of Aaji and met the entire family.

During the protests, he attracted the attention of others, and soon a new slogan was coined: "Ravi Rana kayar hain, Aajji amchi fire hain”.

Shinde responded by saying "Jhukega Nahi", evoking a popular line from the film “Pushpa".

A resident of Sewree Naka in Central Mumbai, she sells vegetables to earn her living.

