Uddhav back as editor of Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana

Uddhav Thackeray back as editor of Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana

While 'Saamana' is the Marathi daily broadsheet, 'Dophar ka Saamana' is the Hindi tabloid

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Aug 05 2022, 14:15 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2022, 15:44 ist
Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray. Credit: IANS Photo

Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray is back as the editor of party mouthpieces Saamana and Dophar ka Saamana from Friday.

While Saamana is the Marathi daily broadsheet, Dophar ka Saamana is the Hindi tabloid.

The printline of the two newspapers had the name of Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray as the editor.

The executive editor of Saamana, Sanjay Raut, is currently under the arrest of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Rs 1,034-crore Patra Chawl land development case.

After Thackeray took over as Maharashtra Chief Minister on November 28, 2019 and headed the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, he relinquished the charge of editorship to his wife Rashmi Thackeray.

On June 30, 2022, Thackeray left the charge of chief ministership after Eknath Shinde joined hands with the BJP and toppled the MVA and unseated him.

Saamana, the Marathi broadsheet, was launched on January 23, 1983 by late Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray as its editor.

Its Hindi tabloid version, Dophar ka Saamana, was launched on February 23, 1993.

The two Saamana newspapers and other publications are run by Prabodhan Prakashan.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sanjay Raut
Uddhav Thackeray
Saamana
Maharashtra
India News
Shiv Sena

What's Brewing

Oscar Piastri - A serious talent at centre of F1 drama

Oscar Piastri - A serious talent at centre of F1 drama

Intense August rainfall overwhelms Bengaluru

Intense August rainfall overwhelms Bengaluru

DH Toon | ED on a mission to ‘target’ Opposition

DH Toon | ED on a mission to ‘target’ Opposition

Why you should be consistent with your yoga practice 

Why you should be consistent with your yoga practice 

Navy's all-women crew carries out independent mission

Navy's all-women crew carries out independent mission

 