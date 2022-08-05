Uddhav Thackeray back as editor of Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana

Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray is back as the editor of party mouthpieces Saamana and Dophar ka Saamana from Friday.

While Saamana is the Marathi daily broadsheet, Dophar ka Saamana is the Hindi tabloid.

The printline of the two newspapers had the name of Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray as the editor.

The executive editor of Saamana, Sanjay Raut, is currently under the arrest of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Rs 1,034-crore Patra Chawl land development case.

After Thackeray took over as Maharashtra Chief Minister on November 28, 2019 and headed the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, he relinquished the charge of editorship to his wife Rashmi Thackeray.

On June 30, 2022, Thackeray left the charge of chief ministership after Eknath Shinde joined hands with the BJP and toppled the MVA and unseated him.

Saamana, the Marathi broadsheet, was launched on January 23, 1983 by late Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray as its editor.

Its Hindi tabloid version, Dophar ka Saamana, was launched on February 23, 1993.

The two Saamana newspapers and other publications are run by Prabodhan Prakashan.