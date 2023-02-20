Uddhav Thackeray camp to hold key meeting on February 20 after EC's Shiv Sena symbol decision

Amid the renewed tussle between two factions of Shiv Sena, Uddhav Thackeray has called an important meeting at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai at 12.30 pm today (February 20).

All MLAs and leaders of Thackeray faction are expected to be present in the meeting.

Shiv Sena (UBT) President Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said all political parties need to open their eyes and remain cautious in the wake of the Election Commission's decision of recognising the faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as the real Shiv Sena.

The Election Commission (EC) on Friday recognised the Shinde-led faction as the real Shiv Sena and ordered allocation of the 'bow and arrow' poll symbol to it, in the process delivering a big blow to Thackeray, whose father Bal Thackeray founded the outfit in 1966. "What has happened to Shiv Sena, how we have been treated, can happen to you too. All parties should keep their eyes open and be cautious," Thackeray said during an interaction with members of north Indian community here.

"You want my father's face, but not his son. I was ready to come along. If you ditch me when I wanted to implement a promise given to my father, what should I do?" he asked while targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). "I never wanted to be a chief minister, but was asked by Congress and NCP to take over because otherwise a government could not have been formed. Had BJP honoured the commitment given, both Shiv Sena and BJP would have got their chief ministers for two-and-a-half years each," he said.