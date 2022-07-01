Uddhav wishes new CM Shinde, Dy CM Fadnavis

Uddhav Thackeray extends best wishes to new CM Shinde, Dy CM Fadnavis

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 01 2022, 07:21 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2022, 07:21 ist
Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray. Credit: PTI Photo

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday extended best wishes to new Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Shinde, a rebel Sena leader, was sworn in earlier on Thursday, a day after Thackeray stepped down as chief minister.

“Best wishes to newly appointed Chief minister @mieknathshinde ji and Deputy Chief minister @Dev_Fadnavis ji. I wish you do a good job for Maharashtra,” Thackeray tweeted in Marathi.

Uddhav Thackeray
Shiv Sena
Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra Political Crisis
Maharashtra Crisis

