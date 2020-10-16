Uddhav Thackeray gives Navratri gift to ladies

The women will be allowed travel in local trains without obtaining QR-code for tickets during Navratri

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Oct 16 2020, 18:00 ist
  • updated: Oct 16 2020, 18:00 ist

In a sort of Navratri gift for ladies, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government has allowed women to travel in suburban local trains during specific hours without obtaining QR-code for tickets.

The nine-day Navratri/Durga Puja festival commences on Saturday – and the scheme too begins on the auspicious occasion of Ghatasthapana.

The order was issued by Kishor Raje Nimbalkar, the Secretary to Disaster Management, Relief, and Rehabilitation departments.

In a letter addressed to General Managers of Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway (WR), the Maharashtra Government said that local train services be made available to ladies between 11 am to 3 pm and again from 7 pm onwards till the end of services for the day from 17 October, in Mumbai and Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

“During the said period, entry may be allowed to all ladies having valid tickets and to all emergency staff as well. QR codes will not be required for ladies travelling during the said time period,” the letter states, informing the CR and WR administration to increase services accordingly.

