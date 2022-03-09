Uddhav Thackeray initiates process for new HC bench

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has written to the Chief Justice of Bombay High Court over the demand of a High Court bench in Kolhapur.

According to Minister of State for Home and Information Technology Satej Patil the letter has been sent as a response to the recent all-party meeting from six districts over the demand.

"As assured to the elected representatives from six districts during a meeting held yesterday for the High Court bench in Kolhapur, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has immediately written to Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court Dipankar Datta."

Thackeray held a meeting on the demand of the High Court Bench in Kolhapur on Tuesday at Vidhan Bhavan.

Chairman of the Legislative Council Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar, former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan, Rural Development Minister Hasan Mushrif, Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil, Cooperation Minister Balasaheb Patil, Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant, Minister of State for Home Shambhuraj Desai, Minister of State for Health Rajendra Patil Yedravkar were among those present in the meeting.

“Thackeray was positive about the Bench and said the necessary steps would be taken. On the day after the assurance, the CM wrote a letter to the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court,” said Patil.

A meeting of ministers, MPs, MLAs, Bar Council members, Kolhapur Bench Action Committee members, advocates from Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg was held in Mumbai last week to discuss the demand of the Circuit Bench/Bench of Bombay High Court at Kolhapur.

According to the report submitted by the then Chief Justice of Bombay High Court Mohit Shah, the Circuit Bench for six districts at Kolhapur is possible.

The Circuit Bench is the need of the hour for the convenience of the public and the advocates from the six districts. Citizens from these six districts are compelled to travel for 400 to 500 km. to attend the proceedings in Mumbai High Court.

The Circuit Bench at Kolhapur will not only save money and time of the people, but will also give them respite from mental annoyance, elected representatives said in the meeting.

"The three-and-a-half-decade long demand is in the last leg of compliance. The elected representatives from these six districts have anonymously approved the proposal of the Circuit Bench. The meeting between Chief Justice of Bombay High Court Dipankar Datta and the Bench Action Committee is scheduled to take place on March 9, 2022. In the backdrop of the meeting, the elected representatives from six districts will sign the letter of consent for the Circuit Bench.

According to a survey conducted in 2005, the Kolhapur Bench would have reduced 45% of the burden on Bombay High Court. Considering the current pendency of the cases in Bombay High Court, the Bench of Circuit Bench at Kolhapur will help reducing 60% burden on the High Court," Patil said.

