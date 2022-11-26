Uddhav Thackeray lashes out at Bommai over border dispute

Questioning Eknath Shinde’s silence on the Maharashtra-Karnataka boundary dispute, Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said that Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has raked out the issue ahead of the polls in the neighbouring state.

Thackeray lashed out at Chief Minister Shinde over his silence on Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's insult of iconic Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Bommai’s claim over areas of Solapur and Akkalkot.

Addressing a rally in Buldhana, Thackeray said that is something similar to projects of Maharashtra diverted to Gujarat because of elections in the neighbouring state.

“Karnataka is going to polls next year. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has claimed Akkalkot and Solapur. Next year, I fear these two areas may be handed over to Karnataka,” he said.

“Shinde might say if Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised to get back Pakistan Occupied Kashmir so what is the harm in giving 40 villages to Karnataka,” he said.