Uddhav Thackeray pays tribute to Ambedkar

Uddhav Thackeray pays tributes to Ambedkar at Chaityabhoomi

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and state Energy Minister Nitin Raut were also present on the occasion

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Dec 06 2020, 12:47 ist
  • updated: Dec 06 2020, 15:34 ist
Maharashtra Chief Minster Uddhav Thackeray. Credit: PTI

Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray paid floral tributes to Dr. B R Ambedkar at his memorial 'Chaityabhoomi' here on his 64th death anniversary on Sunday.

The death anniversary of the chief architect of the Constitution is observed as 'Mahaparinirvan din'.

The governor and the chief minister visited Ambedkar's memorial at the Shivaji Park in Dadar area and paid respects to him.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and state Energy Minister Nitin Raut were also present on the occasion.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar also paid respects to Ambedkar at his memorial.

Later, in a tweet, he lauded Ambedkar for giving the nation its constitutional values.

 

 

Last month, Thackeray said people should not congregate at 'Chaityabhoomi' on Ambedkar's death anniversary this year considering the Covid-19 crisis, and pay their respects from wherever they are.

He had also welcomed the Mahaparinirvan Din Coordination Committee's appeal to Ambedkar's followers that they should not come to Mumbai on December 6 given the prevailing pandemic situation.

Every year, thousands of people from across the state converge at Ambedkar's memorial 'Chaityabhoomi' on December 6 to pay respect to the leading socio-political reformer and jurist.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra
Ambedkar
Mahaparinirvan Divas
Shiv Sena
NCP

What's Brewing

World's biggest, 75% reusable autonomous drone unveiled

World's biggest, 75% reusable autonomous drone unveiled

Mahaparinirvan Diwas: Five quotes from Dr BR Ambedkar

Mahaparinirvan Diwas: Five quotes from Dr BR Ambedkar

4 movies that prove Shekhar Kapur is talent personified

4 movies that prove Shekhar Kapur is talent personified

Race against time to rescue a reef from climate change

Race against time to rescue a reef from climate change

A pandemic-fuelled recharge?

A pandemic-fuelled recharge?

 