Uddhav Thackeray pays tributes to cops who died in line of duty

Marking the Police Commemoration Day, Thackeray paid respects at the police headquarters in Naigaon

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Oct 21 2020, 14:36 ist
  • updated: Oct 21 2020, 14:37 ist
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Credit:Twitter/@OfficeofUT

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday paid tributes to policemen who laid their lives for the country while discharging their duties.

Marking the Police Commemoration Day, Thackeray paid respects at the police headquarters in Naigaon, where Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and Ministers of State for Home Satej Patil and Shambhuraj Desai were also present.

Later, Deshmukh in a Twitter post said, "I paid my respect to brave police officers on Police Martyrs Day, who sacrificed their lives serving society by offering a floral tribute at the police Hq. in Naigaon today. CM @CMOMaharashtra Ji,MoS @satejp, @DesaiShambhuraj Ji, police officers were present at the occasion."

The home minister also hailed the policemen who lost their lives "while serving the nation" during the Covid-19 pandemic

Maharashtra
Maharashtra police
Uddhav Thackeray
COVID-19

