Uddhav Thackeray pays tributes to cops who died in line of duty

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday paid tributes to policemen who laid their lives for the country while discharging their duties.

Marking the Police Commemoration Day, Thackeray paid respects at the police headquarters in Naigaon, where Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and Ministers of State for Home Satej Patil and Shambhuraj Desai were also present.

Later, Deshmukh in a Twitter post said, "I paid my respect to brave police officers on Police Martyrs Day, who sacrificed their lives serving society by offering a floral tribute at the police Hq. in Naigaon today. CM @CMOMaharashtra Ji,MoS @satejp, @DesaiShambhuraj Ji, police officers were present at the occasion."

On 21st October every year, Police Commemoration Day is held all over India as a mark of respect to Police personnel who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty, CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray paid his humble respects to 266 martyred Police personnel earlier this morning. pic.twitter.com/ML5Tgn0zHl — Office of Uddhav Thackeray (@OfficeofUT) October 21, 2020

The home minister also hailed the policemen who lost their lives "while serving the nation" during the Covid-19 pandemic