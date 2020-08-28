Uddhav Thackeray promised to look into issues raised by me: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Jadhav

Shiv Sena Lok Sabha MP Sanjay Jadhav on Friday said Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has promised to look into the issue of appointment related to a marketing committee in Jintur in Parbhani district.

Jadhav had resigned from his Parliament seat to protest the representation given to the NCP on the non-official administrative board of the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Jintur in Parbhani, his Lok Sabha constituency.

Jadhav had sent his resignation letter, dated August 25, to Thackeray, who is also the Sena president. He met the CM in Mumbai on Thursday.

The issue related to the Jintur market committee was heard by Thackeray, who promised to look into it, the Member of Parliament said.

"The (resignation) letter was written so that my party could hear my views on the issue," Jadhav told PTI.

"I put forward my views before the Chief Minister and he has given me a word that he will look into it. I am satisfied with the talk," he said.

Jadhav said non-political issues and demands related to Parbhani district were discussed in the meeting with the Chief Minister.

"Parbhani lacks in medical facilities. An old demand to set up a medical college should be considered in the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic," he said.

Asked about allegations levelled by NCP leader from Jintur Babajani Durrani, Jadhav told, "I have not spoken a single word against NCP.

"Through my letter, I wanted to convey my views to the party. I have not staged any agitation against the NCP. They will work for their party and I will continue to work for my party."

Jadhav, in the letter to the CM, said he had been pursuing the issue of appointment of Shiv Sainiks on the APMC board in Jintur, but for the second time, it went to the NCP.

In the letter, Jadhav said he was upset that the NCP got representation on the non-official administrative board of the APMC when the party did not have an MLA in Jintur.

Reacting to the Sena MP's letter, NCP leader Durrani had said, "There are some invisible hands working behind the resignation of Jadhav. Jadhav is trying to make a favourable environment for the BJP in Jintur."

The Sena and the NCP are part of the ruling coalition in the state.