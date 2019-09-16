Uddhav Thackeray reiterates demand for Ram temple

Even as the two saffron allies in Maharashtra, the BJP and the Shiv Sena, are struggling to reach a seat-sharing formula, Uddhav Thackeray on Monday urged the Narendra Modi-led NDA government to construct the Ram temple at Ayodhya as early as possible, besides taking action against Pakistan.

However, he preferred to keep mum on being asked whether a seat-sharing formula has been finalised or if his party was ready to contest all the 288 seats on its own.

"From day one, we have been demanding Ram temple," Uddhav told reporters during an informal chat.

He recalled that when the Babri masjid was demolished, it was his late father and Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray who took up the responsibility.

"The issue has been going on since 1990-92... How much to wait? The Supreme Court must give its decision as early as possible," Uddhav said, adding that like in the case of abrogation of Article 370, it should take a strong decision.

"A similar strong will and courageous decision is needed in case of Ram temple too," he said.

"Shiv Sainiks have been asked to prepare to lay the first brick... Our hopes have increased from the government," he said.

During the course of one year, Uddhav and his family had visited Ayodhya on two occasions and offered prayers.

The Supreme Court is hearing the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri masjid title suit on a day-to-day basis.

On Pakistan, he said that the government indeed took action against the neighbouring country but now time has come to give it "another dose".

On the issue of the metro carshed at Aarey forest, Uddhav indicated that it would not be allowed.

"It will meet the same fate as Nanar (refinery)," he said.

His son and Yuva Sena president Aditya Thackeray had taken up the opposition to the metro carshed in Aarey.

It may be recalled that when the BJP and Sena had an alliance ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the Nanar super refinery project in Ratnagiri district, which was opposed by local, had to be scrapped.

On the statement of NCP president Sharad Pawar praising Pakistan, he said: "I have noting to say... People had said what they had to say."