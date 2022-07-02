Uddhav Thackeray removes Eknath Shinde as Shiv Sena leader

In a late night development, Uddhav Thackeray sacked rebel Eknath Shinde as "leader" of Shiv Sena for anti-party activities.

A "leader" in the Shiv Sena is the most important after Shiv Sena President.

"You have been indulging in anti-party activities and have also voluntarily given up your membership of Shiv Sena. Therefore, in exercise of the powers vested in me as the Shiv Sena Paksha Pramukha, I remove you from the post of Shiv Sena leader in the party organisation," Thackeray said in a notice to Shinde.

Copies of the notice have been marked to the national executive and disciplinary committee.