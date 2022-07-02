Uddhav Thackeray removes Eknath Shinde as Shiv Sena leader

Eknath Shinde removed as Shiv Sena leader

'I remove you from the post of Shiv Sena leader in the party organisation,' Thackeray said in a notice to Shinde.

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jul 02 2022, 00:11 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2022, 00:12 ist
Eknath Shinde. Credit: PTI Photo

In a late night development, Uddhav Thackeray sacked rebel Eknath Shinde as "leader" of Shiv Sena for anti-party activities.

A "leader" in the Shiv Sena is the most important after Shiv Sena President.

"You have been indulging in anti-party activities and have also voluntarily given up your membership of Shiv Sena. Therefore, in exercise of the powers vested in me as the Shiv Sena Paksha Pramukha, I remove you from the post of Shiv Sena leader in the party organisation," Thackeray said in a notice to Shinde.

Copies of the notice have been marked to the national executive and disciplinary committee.

