Uddhav Thackeray’s aide Anil Parab in trouble again

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s close aide Anil Parab seems to be in trouble again.

Parab, a Shiv Sena MLC is minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government and holds the two important portfolios of Parliamentary Affairs and Transport. He had played an instrumental role in the formation of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress mega-alliance government that prevented the BJP from coming to power.

A Regional Transport Office (RTO), Nashik official Gajendra Patil has written to the Nashik police claiming massive corruption in the Transport department and the alleged involvement of Parab.

Nashik’s Commissioner of Police Deepak Pandey has ordered a preliminary enquiry where statements of all those named in the letter and also a detailed statement of the complainant will be recorded.

An official of the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police is heading the probe team.

Patil has alleged corruption in transfers and postings of officials and at border checkposts; settlement of cases and illegal registration of BS-4 vehicles.

“The allegations are baseless,” said Parab.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said that they are closely watching the developments. “A probe has been ordered (by Nashik police)…we are closely watching the developments…we will intervene at an appropriate point of time,” he said.

This is the second time Parab is facing charges of corruption.

It may be recalled, dismissed Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Waze in an application made to NIA court has made the allegations.

In July-August, 2020, Vaze claimed Parab had called him to his official bungalow and looked into a complaint concerning the Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust (SBUT), bringing the SBUT trustees to him for negotiations on the enquiry.

“He also insisted to initiate primary talks to get Rs.50 crore from the SBUT in order to close the said enquiry. I had expressed my inability to do any such things as I do not know anyone from the SBUT and also I did not have any control over the inquiry,” Vaze contended in the written statement.