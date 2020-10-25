Uddhav Thackeray takes sly dig at Kangana Ranaut, indirectly calls her 'namak-haram'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday slammed actress Kangana Ranaut for comparing Mumbai with PoK earlier.

Without naming the actress, he said: "Those who don’t even get proper food in their state, come here, make money and then become namak-haram by comparing Mumbai with Pakistan Occupied Kashmir and defame the state, its leaders and the police department. We all are proud of Mumbai police".

"Frustration growing in different quarters as the state is steadily progressing over the past one year and the rule of law prevails, which they can’t digest, so they fire salvo at the state, defile Bollywood and indulge in other gimmicks," he added.

Although Uddhav did not specifically mention Kangana's name, it is quite evident that the target was the Bollywood actress, who has been criticising the Maharashtra government.