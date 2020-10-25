Did Uddhav call Kangana 'namak-haram'?

Uddhav Thackeray takes sly dig at Kangana Ranaut, indirectly calls her 'namak-haram'

Kangana Ranaut has been criticising the Maharashtra government since quite some time now

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 25 2020, 22:16 ist
  • updated: Oct 25 2020, 22:23 ist
Kangana Ranaut and Uddhav Thackeray file photos (PTI)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday slammed actress Kangana Ranaut for comparing Mumbai with PoK earlier.

Without naming the actress, he said: "Those who don’t even get proper food in their state, come here, make money and then become namak-haram by comparing Mumbai with Pakistan Occupied Kashmir and defame the state, its leaders and the police department. We all are proud of Mumbai police".

Also read: Kangana Ranaut booked by Karnataka police over tweet on farmers

"Frustration growing in different quarters as the state is steadily progressing over the past one year and the rule of law prevails, which they can’t digest, so they fire salvo at the state, defile Bollywood and indulge in other gimmicks," he added.

Although Uddhav did not specifically mention Kangana's name, it is quite evident that the target was the Bollywood actress, who has been criticising the Maharashtra government.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Uddhav Thackeray
Kangana Ranaut
bollywood
Maharashtra
Shiv Sena

What's Brewing

Greek ghost villages wake up for tourists

Greek ghost villages wake up for tourists

'Most Eligible Bachelor' teaser makes a good impact

'Most Eligible Bachelor' teaser makes a good impact

Dubai introduces facial recognition on public transport

Dubai introduces facial recognition on public transport

To retire rich, don’t leave too much to your kids

To retire rich, don’t leave too much to your kids

Scientists find protein that SARS-CoV-2 can't bind to

Scientists find protein that SARS-CoV-2 can't bind to

 