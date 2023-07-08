Uddhav Thackeray to tour BJP stronghold of Vidarbha

In the 2019 Vidhan Sabha polls, the BJP won 29 seats from the region, while Shiv Sena won 4 seats - when they contested the polls in alliance with the saffron party. 

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jul 08 2023, 15:56 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2023, 15:56 ist
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray. Credit: PTI Photo

A year after the Balasaheb Thackeray-founded Shiv Sena split, Uddhav Thackeray would be on a whirlwind tour of the Vidarbha region, considered a stronghold of the BJP.

In the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, the largest chunk of 62-plus members come from the Vidarbha region. 

Thackeray, the head of Shiv Sena (UBT) and former chief minister, would visit Nagpur, Amravati, Akola, Yavatmal and Washim over Sunday and Monday before flying back to Mumbai. 

The city of Nagpur houses the RSS headquarters and is also the hometown of deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule and Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari. State Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar too is from the Vidarbha region and hails from Chandrapur. 

Thackeray would also visit the Poharadevi temple in Washim district, which is one of the important and well-known pilgrimage centres of  Maharashtra, particularly for the Banjara community. 

During the two-day visit, Thackeray would interact with party leaders and address party workers at several places. 

Once Vidarbha was a stronghold of the Congress and used to get maximum MLA but over the years BJP has nurtured it into a political stronghold. 

India News
Maharashtra
Shiv Sena (UBT)
Uddhav Thackeray
Vidarbha

