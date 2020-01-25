Uddhav Thackeray to visit Ayodhya on March 7: Raut

Uddhav Thackeray to visit Ayodhya on March 7: Sanjay Raut

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jan 25 2020, 14:28pm ist
  • updated: Jan 25 2020, 14:28pm ist
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (PTI Photo)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will visit Ayodhya on March 7, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut announced on Saturday.

"Ayodhya mein jallosh! March 7, 2020," Raut said in a tweet.

Raut had announced on Wednesday that Uddhav Thackeray, who heads the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, will visit Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh to mark the completion of 100 days in power. However, he had not specified the date at that time.

This will be Thackeray's first visit to Ayodhya after becoming the state chief minister. He was sworn in as the CM on November 28, 2019. 

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Shiv Sena
Uddhav Thackeray
Ayodhya
Sanjay Raut
Comments (+)
 