Uddhav Thackeray warns of second wave of Covid-19

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, on Sunday, warned that there would possibly be a second wave of Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

Thackeray said that the precautions and preventive measures have to be multiplied manifold to tackle the viral infection.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

“Cases are on the rise, in India and the world….is this the second wave? Or are we on the threshold of a second wave…difficult to say but let us together make efforts to ensure that the Covid-19 problems do not compound further…we are making all efforts to prevent a second wave,” Thackeray, the Shiv Sena president said in a webcast.

“We would not like another lockdown, let us all work towards that goal,” he said, adding that preventive measures need to be adhered to.

Thackeray hinted that there could be severe action for not wearing masks. “You have to wear masks…there cannot be any laxity…and you have to wear masks properly, you cannot just pull it down from your nose and mouth and keep the mask hanging…I have seen people not wearing the mask properly,” the chief minister said.

“Avoid face to face talks, give more stress on online shopping, avoid crowding while traveling in public transport follow physical distancing. Make maximum use of video conferencing for meetings,” he advised, adding that until and unless it is absolutely necessary people must not step out – and follow the work-from-home culture.