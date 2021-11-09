Uddhav Thackeray's backache aggravates; may undergo surgery

Maharashtra Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray may undergo a surgery “if need arises”, his aide said on Tuesday, a day after he was seen attending an event virtually wearing a cervical collar.
The aide said Thackeray has been exercising under an expert’s guidance and also walks on a treadmill regularly. “Since the last few days, he developed pain in his legs and back. He had also mentioned this during his meeting with journalists before Diwali,” the aide said. The CM’s pain has aggravated and a medical team is monitoring the development. He is also undergoing routine check-up, the aide added.
“If need arises, a surgery will be conducted,” the aide added without elaborating the nature of the medical process. Thackeray was present at the virtual launch of road projects linking pilgrimage centre Pandharpur by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday and was seen wearing a cervical collar during the event.
Check out DH's latest videos
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
India turn to 'Hitman' Rohit for new T20 direction
From Squid coin to memes, the 'Wild West' of crypto
Climate talks struggle with economic gap among nations
COP26 faces familiar roadblocks on carbon market rules
Song featuring Ustad Khan with Beatles to be out soon
The dangers of bathing in Yamuna's toxic foam
Tendulkar among 50 most influential people on Twitter
Pushkar's Camel Fair returns after a year
Chhath Puja: Devotees take a dip in Yamuna’s toxic foam
Hackers are stealing your crypto money using Google Ads