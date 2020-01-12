Uddhav to be felicitated on father’s birth anniversary

In a massive show of strength, the Shiv Sena would felicitate Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on January 23, the birth anniversary of his father late Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray.

Uddhav currently leads the Maha Vikas Aghadi which comprises the Shiv Sena, the NCP, the Congress and other smaller parties.

Top leaders of the MVA and whos-who are expected to be invited for the grand event to be held at the MMRDA grounds at the Bandra-Kurla complex.

“Uddhav Ji has fulfilled the promise given to Balasaheb of ensuring a Shiv Sainik in the post of the chief minister,” said Uddhav's close aide Anil Parab, who is the state transport and parliamentary affairs, minister.

When Uddhav, who is the Shiv Sena president, became the unanimous leader of the MVA to eventually become the chief minister, it was a grand shift for his party and Maharashtra politics.

In fact, the Shiv Sena had to break ties with its three-decades-old ally, the BJP, and come out of the NDA fold.

While the BJP-Shiv Sena contested the polls together as the MahaYuti alliance; post polls, the Shiv Sena demanded the chief minister's post to which the BJP did not concede.

Ultimately, Uddhav tied-up with the Congress-NCP led MahaAghadi and ensured that a Shiv Sainik becomes the chief minister.

However, for the stability of the new alliance, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar insisted that Uddhav occupy the top chair.