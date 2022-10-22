Uddhav to meet Marathwada farmers in first trip after Shinde rebellion

In his first visit outside Mumbai after the Maha Vikas Aghadi government was toppled, Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray Sunday will visit Aurangabad in the Marathwada region. He is expected to meet farmers affected by rains and floods.
The Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena and its two MVA partners — Sharad Pawar-led NCP and Congress — had demanded that the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government declare wet drought to provide succour to farmers in Marathwada and Vidarbha region.
Also read | CBI will no longer need state govt's permission to investigate cases in Maharashtra
Before Thackeray, Shiv Sena Leader of Opposition in Council Ambadas Danve visited the two regions and did groundwork for the tour.
This is Thackeray's first visit after he resigned as chief minister after a rebellion by Shinde, which comes on the eve of Diwali.
Earlier, it may be recalled Thackeray’s son and Yuva Sena President Aaditya Thackeray undertook the Shiv Samvad Yatra during which he visited constituencies where the MLAs and MPs switched over.
