Umesh Zirpe to head Maharashtra mountaineering body

Veteran mountaineer, Everester and expedition leader Umesh Zirpe was elected as the president of the Akhil Maharashtra Giryarohan Mahasangh (AMGM), the apex body for mountaineering in the state.

Another Everester, Hrishikesh Yadav was elected the executive president.

The term of Zirpe and Yadav will be from 2022-2025.

Both Zirpe and Yadav are recipients of the coveted 'Shri Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Award'.

Zirpe is also the founder-director of Pune-based Guardian Giripremi Institute of Mountaineering (GGIM). He is the leader of Giripremi's eight expeditions to 8000m mountains namely Everest, Lhotse, Makalu, Cho-Oyu, Dhaulagiri, Manaslu, Kangchenjunga and Annapurna.

The new vice-presidents are Rajan Bagwe and Padmakar Gaikwad.

Dr Rahul Warange would be the new secretary, while Rahul Meshram would be the new joint secretary. Deepali Bhosale would be the new treasurer and Chandan Chavan would be his deputy.