Uncertainty in Shiv Sena over Uddhav Thackeray’s re-election as party president

There seems to be uncertainty about Uddhav Thackeray as the leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT) faction as his tenure ends on January 23. But with the Election Commission of India (ECI) refusing to give any direction to the party's request to hold internal elections, things appear shaky.

However, party leader Anil Parab insists Thackeray will hold on to the post. “Uddhav Thackeray is and will be the Shiv Sena party president for party workers and leaders. For party workers, there is no need for any permission. We sought the ECI’s permission only to comply with the legal formalities,” he said.

The ECI, on the other hand, will hear the matter next on January 30 and has asked the two factions to submit their written replies by then.

It was on January 23, 2013 that Uddhav Thackeray became the president of the undivided Shiv Sena, only to be re-elected in 2018. Incidentally, January 23 also happens to be the birth anniversary of Bal Thackeray, the founder.

The UBT faction also impressed upon the ECI that the party organisation is with Uddhav Thackeray.

“Our counsel argued that the party is not just MPs and MLAs but consists of the National Executive and the party organisation, and we have the majority in this. The Shinde faction cited the Sadiq Ali case (the Congress split in 1969), but we told the ECI that only when there is an equal split in the party are the number of elected representatives taken into consideration. In this case, there has been no split; some members have defected. The party organisation is with Uddhav Thackeray,” Parab added.

On the other hand, the Shinde faction remains confident that the ECI will rule in its favour.

“The recognition of an elected party depends on the votes it receives. As such, if the maximum elected representatives are with us, we are the real party. We expect a good judgement from the ECI,” Nihar Thackeray, counsel for the Shinde faction, said.