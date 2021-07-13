Under-construction shed collapses in Mumbai, 11 injured

Under-construction shed collapses in Mumbai, 11 labourers injured

The incident took place around 5.15 pm on Monday at the main gate of the INS Hamla

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 13 2021, 11:43 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2021, 15:10 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Eleven labourers were injured after a part of an under-construction shed collapsed at the INS Hamla, a naval base at Marve in Malad area of Mumbai, a civic official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place around 5.15 pm on Monday at the main gate of the INS Hamla, where construction of the temporary shed was underway, he said.

Eleven labourers were injured and rushed to a hospital of the naval base for treatment, the official said.

"Ten of them have already been discharged from the hospital," he said. Besides, labourer Sanjay Rao, 37, has been shifted to the Trident Hospital here and his condition is now stable, the official said. 

