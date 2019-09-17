Uneasy calm before another political storm in Goa?

With the monsoon on the wane, an uneasy calm appears to have descended on Goa's political landscape.

The calm on the surface of Goa's perennially buzzing political pressure cooker comes at a time when political grapevine in Goa is abuzz about a fresh round of political realignment in the state.

Sawant currently heads a ruling dispensation with 23 BJP MLAs and two independent lawmakers, in the 40 member state legislative assembly.

The formal support of Dhavalikar, to his government, is still unclear, as he voted against some government motions, but has still not withdrawn the formal letter of support of the MGP to the Governor.

The Congress, the principal Opposition party, has been reduced to five MLAs -- four of them ex-chief ministers -- and a divided house.

Amid reports of a further split in the Congress on Monday, with speculation about Goa's most senior lawmaker Pratapsingh Rane's candidature being shortlisted for the gubernatorial post of Haryana governor, the former CM said, "This is incorrect news. I do not want to be Governor. I am a farmer by profession. I like farming. I have land here, my ancestral property. I am an MLA too. I have been one for nearly years".

The Congress also rubbished reports of Rane quitting the party, blaming the speculation on the "dirty tricks" department of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

Incidentally, Rane's son Vishwajit is a Health Minister in the Sawant-led cabinet.

The development comes on the heels of a rather large spell of the silence of Sawant's chief critic Vijai Sardesai, who after he was sacked as deputy CM in July this year, had accused the CM of trying to destroy Parrikar's legacy.

On Monday, even as BJP sources claimed that Sardesai had been in touch with the party's High Command seeking rapprochement, the Goa Forward president, who is in Portugal tweeted a cryptic message, "Y-Day @ one of d most important Catholic shrines in d World dedicated to the Virgin Mary, @ Fatima@ Portugal. I participated in d feast of OurLadyofSorrows. I take inspiration from the Holy Mother 2 resist all nefarious plans of some forces to stigmatize me by spreading rumours".

Another chief detractor of Pramod Sawant, Sudin Dhavalikar too has been singing praises of Sawant, the most recent being lauding the Chief Minister for prompt flood relief work.

While Sawant has a healthy majority in the 40-member state assembly, if push comes to shove and on directions from the High Command, the Chief Minister may not hesitate to induct more MLAs into the BJP legislative fold, on the lines of opposition MLAs and politicians making a beeline for the ruling party across the country.

"We are considering the situation. Dhavalikar and Sardesai are in touch with us and are discussing options with party seniors," a BJP leader said on condition of anonymity.