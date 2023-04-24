Unfortunate that Pak's certificate needed to decide whom real Shiv Sena belongs to: CM Shinde taunts Uddhav

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday took a dig at his predecessor Uddhav Thackeray, saying it is unfortunate that Pakistan's certificate is required to decide whom the real Shiv Sena belongs to.

Thackeray, while addressing his party Shiv Sena (UBT)'s rally held at Pachora in Jalgaon district of north Maharashtra this evening, said seeing the kind of support he is getting from people, even Pakistan will know whom the real Shiv Sena belongs to, but the Election Commission is unable to recognise it as it is suffering from cataract.

Referring to his statement, Shinde said at an event in Thane, "Somebody spoke in Jalgaon that even Pakistan will know whom the real Shiv Sena belongs to. This is unfortunate and tragic that Pakistan's certificate is needed to decide whom the Shiv Sena belongs to."

Earlier this year, the Election Commission recognised the Shinde-led faction as the real Shiv Sena, and allotted the 'bow and arrow' symbol to it.

Shinde's rebellion against Thackeray in June 2022 split the Sena and led to the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.